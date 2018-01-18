Gardnerville woman arrested running naked in public street

A Gardnerville woman was arrested for indecent exposure after deputies responded to a call alleging a naked female was running in the street.

The 20-year-old woman was arrested after deputies responded to the call at 9:34 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Honeybee Lane.

On scene, deputies said they saw the woman standing naked on the sidewalk. She told officers she had taken acid hours before her arrest.

Her bail is set at $500.

A Carson City man was arrested for possessing a firearm as an ex-felon.

Mauricio Gomez, 25, was arrested Jan. 11 after deputies observed a Honda Accord with body damage and a tail lamp missing.

At a traffic stop, Gomez stepped out of the vehicle and deputies observed a handgun where he was seated.

Both the driver and one of the passengers of the vehicle told deputies the gun belonged to Gomez.

Deputies found Gomez was a convicted felon out of California and a Sureños gang member.

The gun was a Daisy brand 0.177 Caliber CO2 pistol.

A Buena Park, Calif., man was booked on three counts of possession of a credit card without consent, possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Robert A. Gonzalez, 19, was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a theft report at Best Buy on Topsy Lane.

The reporting party told deputies he observed a white Sedan with no front bumper pull behind a black Jeep.

Two men allegedly exited the vehicle, took the license plate off the Jeep and got back into the vehicle.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the sedan's description at Terrible's Gas Station. Gonzalez was the driver. Deputies located a tube of mushrooms, a bag of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, tutor straw and two stolen credit cards. They did not locate the stolen license plate.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court, eluding a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic and expired registration.

Benjamin A. Cecchettini, 26, was arrested Saturday after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Dodge pick-up with expired license plates.

According to reports, Cecchettini did not stop when ordered.

He eventually stopped and deputies searched the vehicle. They found a bag of methamphetamine and a fresh hypodermic needle on the ground.

They also found foil with white residue and a razor blade with a white powdery substance.

His bail is set at $7,511.