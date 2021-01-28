Gardnerville Ranchos man faces felony in Sportsmen’s Warehouse crash

A car drove into the Sportsman's Warehouse in Carson City on Friday.

Mike Rodgick/Special to the Nevada Appeal

A Gardnerville Ranchos man, who drove his Toyota Prius into a Carson City sporting goods store, is facing a felony in connection with the Jan. 15 incident where five people were struck.

Ronald Wilkerson was booked in Carson City on Wednesday after sheriff’s traffic investigators complete their work on Monday.

He faces charges of reckless driving with substantial bodily harm, driving on a suspended drivers license and failure to maintain a travel lane.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wilkerson drove to the Department of Motor Vehicles to dispute the suspension of his license.

After the DMV upheld the suspension, which was reportedly for medical reasons, Wilkerson got back into the Prius and drove onto Wright Way, accelerated through the stop sign at Stewart and across all five lanes over the curb and into the east side doors of Sportsmen’s Warehouse.

The doors opened as the Prius slid between the two poles and Wilkerson drove into three people who were walking out of the building.

He stopped the vehicle and then accelerated into the store coming to rest against the far wall, according to the sheriff’s office.