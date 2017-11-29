Gardnerville man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor

A 26-year-old Gardnerville man has been sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor.

Stephan DeGraffenreid was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Howard McKibben. DeGraffenreid admitted one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in September. He could have faced up to 45 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, child pornography was found on a computer tablet at the Heavenly Ski Resort Children's Ski School. The device belonged to DeGraffenreid, a former employee at the resort, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre.

That device justified a search warrant for DeGraddenreid's residence.

During the Jan. 26 search of DeGraffenreid's home, officers with the Northern Nevada Online Child Exploitation Task Force found a thumb drive containing explicit images of children taken in the restroom of a Gardnerville childcare facility.

DeGraffenreid admitted to taking the sexually explicit photos of the children found on the thumb drive, Myhre said.

DeGraffenreid must be supervised for life upon his release said during the sentencing hearing in Reno Wednesday.