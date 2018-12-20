Gardnerville man in custody on lewdness charge

A former Gardnerville man facing a charge of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 was brought back to Douglas County on Wednesday.

Michael F. Howell Jr., 21, faces a felony count in connection with an incident that occurred over Carson Valley Days in 2017.

Howell is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl his brother lured to his apartment. The charge carries a possible sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

Jaccob C. Howell, 20, met the girl at the carnival and brought her to Michael's apartment. Howell admitted to a single count of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14. He faces 2-20 years in prison at his sentencing scheduled for Jan. 28, 2019. He could also receive probation. He will have to register as a sex offender. He is free on bail.

Michael Howell has reportedly been in a treatment program in California since the crime first came to light last spring.

Howell also faces a theft charge after he allegedly took an iPhone from the Family Support Council.

The victim said the men tried to get her to partake in alcohol and marijuana but she refused. She said she made out with Jaccob and when Michael left on an errand, they had sex.

When Michael returned, he forced her to have sex with him, she said, until Jaccob pulled him off of her.