Gardnerville man granted probation after violating

A Gardnerville man had his probation reinstated after he relapsed and used methamphetamine.

Robert B. Jorgenson, 34, was convicted of theft in 2006 and has been on probation for the last two years. In December, Jorgenson reported to the Douglas County Division of Parole and Probation, saying he drank alcohol and used methamphetamine. After reporting, he was ordered to attend meetings and test for drugs twice a week.

On Jan. 10, the division received video surveillance of Jorgenson stealing car speakers from a parked car at Washoe Casino. He was arrested on charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He later told officers he used methamphetamine before committing the theft.

In court Jorgenson told Judge Thomas Gregory that his family relies on him, he has a job and has been sober for over a year.

"I won't let the court down, I won't let my family down," Jorgenson said.

Gregory reinstated Jorgenson's probation and ordered him to re-enter the drug court program. The division said they would place him under house arrest and alcohol monitoring.