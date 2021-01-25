Gardnerville man faces new drug felonies

A Gardnerville man with a history of drug convictions is denying three new felonies in connection with his Jan. 18 arrest.

Dean Anthony Stringham, 39, entered not guilty pleas on all three counts last week and is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones ordered Stringham held without bail since he was on probation at the time.

Stringham said he tried to come to court but was three days late and learned a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He said he complied with an order he participate in a drug rehab program.

In addition to the felonies, he also faces multiple traffic infractions, including driving without a license, no insurance, having an expired registration and fictitious license plates.

Stringham and his brother were arrested in June on drug charges.

• A 50-year-old South Lake Tahoe woman was taken into custody on after she allegedly struck a man.

Tara Brooks Ellis-Goff appeared in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday after she was booked the morning of Jan. 16 on charges of domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine and someone else’s credit card.

Ellis-Goff is also accused of pushing the same victim out of vehicle Nov. 27.

Prosecutor Patrick Ferguson said that she had a March 6, 2020, domestic battery conviction and could be facing a third offense, which if she’s convicted would be a felony.

Attorney John Malone entered a not guilty plea and her bail was set at $1,000.

• A South Lake Tahoe man faces two more court dates to resolve a series of drug charges across three jurisdictions.

Michael Thomas Miller entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday in connection with a June 17, 2020, arrest where he was driving a misappropriated rental car.

Miller admitted having heroin and ecstasy when he was arrested and is seeking entry into Western Nevada Regional Drug Court. He was convicted of taking the rental car in California and he has another case pending in Carson City.

• A Wellington man who is facing multiple theft charges was ruled competent to aid in his defense last week.

Ethan Seann Mayotte, 41, has been in custody since Oct. 12 on an alleged vehicle theft. Mayotte is accused of taking an El Camino from a Topaz Ranch Estates home. The vehicle was found after it ran out of gas along Highway 395. He was arrested on the theft shortly after he was released from jail on a shoplifting charge.

Mayotte is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.