Gardnerville man faces felony in fatal wreck

A Gardnerville man is facing charges related to a Jan. 6 fatal collision that happened in Carson City.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers took Omar Adan Oronia-Camacho into custody in connection with the wreck.

Oronia-Camacho was taken into custody on June 8, according to NHP spokesman Trooper Matt McLaughlin

The collision took place on South Carson Street at Koontz Lane.

A black 1997 Ford F-150 being driven by Oronia-Camacho failed to stop at the red light while driving northbound on Carson Street.

He entered the intersection and struck the driver side of a silver 2004 Buick Lesabre which was preparing to turn left onto Carson Street from Koontz Lane on a green traffic signal. The driver, Rosemary Stroup, died as a result of the injuries she sustained from the crash.

A felony bench warrant was issued by the Carson City Justice Court.