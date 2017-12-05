Gardnerville man arrested on felony domestic battery charge

A Gardnerville man was arrested on domestic battery and destruction of property charges after he allegedly battered a woman and destroyed parts of her home.

John W. Hamrick, 32, was arrested on Saturday when officers responded to the 1300 block of Wheeler Way on reports of a fight in progress. On scene they met with the victim who said she and Hamrick had gotten into a verbal argument that began to get physical. The victim said Hamrick threw a shelf on her and pinned her to the ground.

According to reports there was damage to the home, including the walls, glassware, shelves and door frames. There were two witnesses who corroborated the victim's statement. Hamrick has two prior convictions of domestic battery. He was arrested.

His bail is set at $10,673.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on possession of a dangerous weapon and obstructing an officer charges.

The 30-year-old was arrested after officers responded to the 1300 block of Kimmerling Road on a domestic disturbance call. On scene, officers made contact with the victim who said the man and his girlfriend were staying with her but were kicked out. On Sunday, the man and his girlfriend were allegedly intoxicated in front of the victim's home.

According to reports, he began pounding on the victim's door and climbed over her fence, breaking several fence boards. He allegedly struck a window with a rock and left.

Officers contacted the man who was allegedly intoxicated. He denied the incident, however officers noticed and commented on the lacerations on his hands. He changed his story about how his hands were wounded several times, according to arrest reports.

According to reports officers noticed the man had a folding knife in his front pocket and a set of metal knuckles. His bail is set at $3,143.

A Carson City man was arrested after deputies conducted a controlled purchase.

Andrew M. Zantilla, 37, was arrested on trafficking a controlled substance, offer, attempt, or sale of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle charges.

On Nov. 22, officers conducted a controlled purchase of heroin that resulted in a sale of 9.6 grams. Officers conducted another controlled purchase after Zantilla indicated to the confidential source he had more to sell. He was arrested during the transaction on Friday.

His bail is set at $21,286.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on a warrant and intoxicated pedestrian on the highway charges.

The 26-year-old was arrested after officers responded to a report of a man opening mail boxes, running into the road and punching tree branches. Officers made contact with the man who allegedly smelled like alcohol and was struggling to stand still. The man admitted to having one beer earlier that day.

The man had a blood alcohol concentration of .116. His bail is set at $1,099.