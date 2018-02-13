Gardnerville man arrested on felony domestic battery charge

A Gardnerville man was arrested on a domestic battery felony charge on Saturday.

Jason N. McKinney, 36, was arrested when deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery on Chichester Drive in Gardnerville. On scene, deputies met with the victim who said McKinney had strangled her, punched her in the arm and kicked her back.

Deputies saw bruises on her arm and red marks on her neck.

The victim told deputies McKinney was upset because she was drinking at a friend's house. Both the victim and McKinney were intoxicated, however according to reports the victim did not appear impaired.

The victim told deputies she yelled at her children in the other room to call 911. Deputies said the children heard their mother getting strangled.

Deputies arrested McKinney on a warrant on Sunday.

Recommended Stories For You

His bail is set at $10,000.

A Carson City woman on probation for possession of methamphetamine was taken into custody in Carson City on Friday.

Fern K. Capra, 48, received a suspended 12-30 month prison sentence in Douglas County District Court in January 2017.

She was placed on probation as a result of a May 2015 arrest at Stateline after deputies recognized her as someone with a warrant out for her arrest.

She was found hiding under a vehicle with less than half a gram of methamphetamine in her shoe.

Capra originally denied the charges, but she later admitted guilt.

A Gardnerville woman was arrested on a theft charge the Walmart in Gardnerville.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested Saturday when officers were dispatched to the Walmart for a theft in progress. On scene, a woman was allegedly concealing items in a stripped purse. Deputies questioned the woman once she left the store.

When deputies searched the woman they found items in the bag, more in her pants, pockets and sleeves. The total cost of the items was $264.97.

Her bail is set at $640.

A Zephyr Cove man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly driving under the influence.

Carson City deputies received a report of an intoxicated driver on South Carson Street. The 29-year-old over on Highway 50 for failure to maintain a traffic lane.

He was booked into jail in lieu of $1,000 bail.