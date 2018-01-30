Gardnerville man arrested on drug charges

A Gardnerville man with a history of using and possessing narcotics, according to reports, was arrested on drug charges Sunday.

Nicholas L. Bornt, 34, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, failure to signal and license plate improperly displayed.

On Sunday, deputies witnessed a green Ford Explorer on Highway 395 without a plate bracket. Deputies also noticed the vehicle failed to signal before changing lanes. They conducted a traffic stop.

According to reports, deputies recognized Bornt and knew he had a history with drugs. They searched his vehicle and person with his permission. They located methamphetamine on his person and a scale with residue inside his vehicle.

His bail is set at $5,880.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on charges of theft and a failure to appear warrant.

The 47-year-old man was arrested Friday when deputies responded to a theft report to the Gardnerville Walmart. The reporting party told deputies she witnessed the man load a shopping cart with items. He proceeded to check those items out at the self checkout. The reporting party said she did not see him pay for the dog food in his cart. He was arrested.

His bail is set at $5,640.

A Rio Linda, Calif., man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

The 32-year-old was arrested Saturday when deputies noticed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane at State Route 207 and Foothill Road when deputies noticed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane. Deputies stopped the vehicle at Goa Way.

Deputies contacted the man who they suspected of driving under the influence. The man had a blood alcohol content of .297.

His bail is set at $2,243.