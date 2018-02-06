Gardnerville man arrested on charge of eluding a police officer

A Gardnerville man was arrested after he allegedly tried to back his car up into a deputy.

Richard Greene, 35, was arrested on charges of ex-felon failure to register, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, speeding 41 plus over, failure to obey a traffic device, no insurance and eluding a police officer.

Greene was arrested Friday at 11 p.m. when deputies observed a vehicle traveling 90 mph on southbound Highway 395. The vehicle was allegedly swerving through cars and ran a read light, almost striking a vehicle obeying its green light. The vehicle failed to stop when the deputies indicated the driver to stop.

He eventually came to a stop, but refused to turn off his car. He instead put the car in reverse and began to back towards the deputies. The deputy drew his gun because Greene was not obeying commands. He eventually stepped out of the car and was placed under arrest.

His bail is set at $4,467.

A couple was arrested on Saturday after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Leviathan Mine Road. The reporting party described one of the occupants of the vehicle as a while male with a mohawk. Deputies believed the description matched that of a subject in a Washoe County high speed pursuit of a stolen car. The pursuit ended in Carson City with the subject escaping.

Sammie J. Riegger and James E. Evans were arrested after officers made contact with them and found they had identification cards with different names than what they gave.

Evans was arrested on charges of ex-felony failure to register, driving without a valid drivers license, suspended registration, possession of false identification and no insurance. His bail is set at $12,019.

Riegger was arrested on charges of ex-felon failure to register, furnishing contraband into a jail facility and possession of paraphernalia.

After deputies placed Riegger under arrest and transported her to the jail, they found paraphernalia with residue of methamphetamine on her person.

She was charged with furnishing contraband into a jail facility.

Her bail is set at $ 16,140.