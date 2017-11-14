Gardnerville man arrested in controlled substance purchase

A Gardnerville man was arrested on felony drug charges on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Robert C. Henkel, 47, was arrested on charges of drug trafficking and sale of a controlled.

The drug purchase occurred on March 21 at the Jack in the Box in Gardnerville.

During the purchase, Henkel walked into the Jack in the Box ordered food and sat down next to the purchaser and they exchanged a set amount of methamphetamine and cash.

Officers booked the methamphetamine as evidence.

Henkel was arrested on a warrant on Thursday in the 600 block on Bluerock Road.

His bail is set at $40,000.

A South Lake Tahoe woman was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, impersonating another, possession of a stolen vehicle and four fugitive warrants.

Erica M. Pricert, 25, was arrested after officers responded to a 911 call to the 2000 block of Courtland Lane in Gardnerville where a red Dodge was reported to have been stolen a number of days prior.

California Highway Patrol had pulled over the vehicle for speeding and had made contact with the driver.

Pricert told deputies she had used her sister's identity because she knew she had warrants out for her arrest and did not want to go to jail.

She said she had taken the red Dodge because she needed to move property from the residence in the 2000 block of Courtland Lane to another location. Deputies searched the vehicle and found used heroin needles. Pricert was arrested.

Her bail is set at $35,646.