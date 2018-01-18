Gardnerville man arrested in battery case

Deputies arrested a Gardnerville man on Sunday morning on suspicion of coercion, battery, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery, after they received information from a confidential source that a victim was being battered and held against her will by the man.

Thomas J. Sims, 51, was arrested after the reporting party told deputies he had received texts from the victim. The tests said she was being held hostage by Sims. In the texts, the victim said she was beaten and was in fear of her life, afraid to call 9-1-1, saying Sims said he would bury her in a hole on the property with a backhoe.

Deputies responded to the residence in the 3000 block of Pinenut Road in Gardnerville at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. They found the victim with multiple injuries. She had a broken left shoulder and a cervical spine fracture. Deputies searched the residence and found 4.35 pounds of marijuana and a loaded .45 caliber pistol that was allegedly used to threaten the victim.

Deputies found that the victim's injuries were consistent with her statements and the text messages.

Sims was arrested on scene. His bail is set at $75,015.