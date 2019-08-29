Gardnerville man arrested for sexting minor

A Gardnerville man was arrested on a felony lewdness charge in South Lake Tahoe after detectives set up a sting pretending to be a girl.

Robert Allen Oakes, 55, was contacted during an investigation into a cold child molestation case. according to information released Thursday by the South Lake Tahoe Police.

Detectives posing as a minor female victim from the previous molestation case texted Oakes.

“During the text conversations, Oakes started expressing his abnormal and unnatural sexual interest in the minor,” police officials said.

Oakes asked the victim to meet him on the bike path near South Tahoe High School to engage in sex.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oakes was arrested by police along the bike path near Viking Way. According to detectives, he had condoms, two pillows and a tent in his car.

Oakes was booked into El Dorado Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail for arranging a meeting with a minor for a lewd act.