Gardnerville man admits to firing gun within residence

A Gardnerville man admitted to discharging a firearm within a structure in Judge Thomas Gregory's court on Monday morning.

Robert D. Higginbotham, 53, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and discharging a firearm within or from a structure.

On July 22, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Chocktaw Ridge to investigate a physical domestic battery with a firearm. Officers contacted the victim who told them Higginbotham pointed a firearm at him and instructed the victim to get out of the house. Inside the residence, officers saw Higginbotham passed out drunk, he later blew a .284 in a preliminary breath test.

According to reports, Higginbotham told deputies he discharged his weapon inside his trailer to scare the victim out of it. The weapon was a .357 rifle and deputies said it was in the immediate vicinity of Higginbotham. He was arrested.

Higginbotham faces a maximum sentence of 364 days in Douglas County Jail. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

A Wellington man was granted a suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to the sale of a controlled substance.

Daniel R. King, 29, was arrested on three charges of sale of a controlled substance and theft after the Douglas County Sheriff's Office SET team conducted a number of controlled substance purchases from him.

Last January, deputies conducted three controlled substance purchases of methamphetamine from King.

On Jan. 30, they tried again, but King did not return the money or methamphetamine. In February, officers conducted a traffic stop on King, they found he had multiple felony charges and was arrested.

King's sentence was suspended and he was ordered to continue his program and pay $420 in restitution to the Douglas County Sheriff's SET team.