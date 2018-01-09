Gardnervile man arrested on suspected gun possession

A Gardnerville man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of possession of a gun by a prohibited person, paraphernalia and talking on a cellphone.

Santino A. Calabrese, 33, was arrested when deputies observed a male traveling northbound on Highway 395 at Gilman Avenue while talking on a cellphone. While one deputy was talking to the man, another noticed a shotgun laying across the backseat.

Dispatch informed the deputies that Calabrese was convicted of a domestic battery. They arrested Calabrese for possession of a firearm after a domestic battery.

Upon searching his vehicle, deputies found a second shotgun, drug paraphernalia that included aluminum foil with black residue, believed to be heroin and a digital scale.

His bail is set at $25,857.

A Carson City man was arrested after U.S. Forest Service personnel checked on a disabled vehicle on Thursday night.

Recommended Stories For You

Daniel Jacobson, 28, was in a vehicle parked on the shoulder along Kingsbury Grade at about 7:17 p.m.

The foresters called for Douglas County Sheriff's deputies after searching Jacobson's vehicle and finding illegal drugs.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested Jacobson for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Deputies took a 29-year-old Carson City man into custody for driving under the influence after a collision at Stephanie Way and South Santa Barbara on Thursday night.

According to the sheriff's office, the drive of a pickup truck was arrested for second offense DUI and driving with a suspended drivers license.

The collision occurred at 6:47 p.m.