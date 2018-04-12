Fraud spree leads to prison term

A man who went on a self-described "week-long spree" of fraud and theft to support his drug habit in early 2017 was sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

Douglas P. Baker, 31, who is already serving time for charges in Washoe County and Carson City, appeared before District Judge Tod Young on Tuesday.

Baker admitted to committing crimes ranging from attempting to cash fraudulent checks, to creating counterfeit money, to attempted burglary as a way to fuel his drug addiction.

In April 2017 it was determined Baker attempted to cash a fraudulent check for the amount of $689.75 at the MontBleu Resort in Stateline.

The court received a letter from Baker's mother, in which she said it wasn't until her son was in custody for a full six months that she was finally able to recognize him again.

When he addressed the court, Baker claimed he was taking steps to turn his life around. While in custody, he claimed to have been clean and sober for 15 months, has been attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings. Baker participated in a video about the consequences of opioid abuse, aimed at keep teenagers off of drugs.

Young sentenced Baker to prison for 12-48 months on each charge, to be served simultaneously with his Washoe and Carson charges. He is now serving time for five felonies overall, and four misdemeanors.

■ Asking a defendant if she was trying to kill people, District Judge Tod Young cited a newspaper article saying that Nevada leads the nation in methamphetamine deaths.

Alibi Marie Smith, 19, was in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday for an arraignment.

She'd intended to admit a charge of possession of methamphetamine for sale, but Young delayed her arraignment because the Washoe County prosecutor didn't sign off on a deal.

Smith is facing charges related to the sale and possession of methamphetamine during a Feb. 23, 2017, drug sale in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

She was arrested on a warrant issued for her arrest on Dec. 7 after she failed to appear in court.

Prosecutor Tina Russom said she had the agreement from the Washoe County prosecutor on a deal that includes charges there, but no signature.

Young said Smith could be released on her own recognizance, but that she had to clear up any warrants first.

He set an April 17 date for her continued arraignment.

■ The driver in a March 18 chase around the Maverik in Minden admitted she struck a patrol car in an effort to escape capture.

Jamielynn L. Rose, 37, was spotted driving a vehicle being sought in connection with a burglary in the East Valley.

Rose admitted to charges of assault on a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

She was ordered to remain in custody while awaiting her May 29 sentencing.

She drove her vehicle at a deputy who was trying to stop her after she dropped off a passenger. She hit his patrol car as she passed by. She managed to get away for a short time, but ended up hung up on a fence on Carval Court.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found 10 pounds of marijuana, which prompted the possession charge.

Kurt Hildebrand contributed to this report.