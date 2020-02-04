Fourth DUI in four years earns prison sentence

A Lake Tahoe man who had four instances of driving under the influence in under four years was sent to prison on Monday.

John Anthony Broadfoot, 42, was denied a DUI diversion and ordered to spend 12-36 months in prison.

Broadfoot had three prior instances of driving under the influence in California stemming from arrests in December 2015 and February and March 2016.

Broadfoot was an El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy on Dec. 8, 2015, when he was arrested by the California Highway Patrol in South Lake Tahoe.

His second DUI was on Feb. 25, 2016, when he rolled his vehicle on Highway 50 near Ice House Road. His third DUI also involved a crash in Shingle Springs on March 4, 2016.

All three DUIs were resolved on July 1, 2016.

Attorney William Cole argued for diversion, saying Broadfoot was suffering from PTSD and undergoing a divorce during the four months when he was arrested for three DUIs.

Unlike Nevada, California does not consider a third instance of driving under the influence to be a felony.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza objected to Broadfoot receiving diversion, saying there were two 12-year-old children in the vehicle with him when he was pulled over on July 3, 2019 at Highway 50 and Tahoe Drive. She said he had a .247 blood alcohol content, three times the legal limit.

Broadfood said diversion would help him address his alcoholism.

“I’m aggressively taking steps to address the problem,” he said.

■ A Gardnerville woman admitted she used her cousin’s identity when she was arrested Jan. 5 hiding in a closet while deputies were conducting a welfare check on a Kingslane home.

Jaime Denise Daniels, 39, was granted diversion on a charge of attempted use of another’s identity to avoid prosecution.

Daniels said she has been using methamphetamine since 2014 and opioids since 2012. She said she was a registered nurse and had undergone a previous treatment program under orders from the

Daniels faces 1-4 years in prison if she fails Western Regional Drug Court.

Attorney Brian Filter said Daniels still faces a warrant ouf of Reno.

■ A Lake Tahoe man admitted to selling cocaine at his arraignment on Monday.

Carlos J. Gil Reyes, 55, faces up to six years in prison and a $20,000 fine at his March 30 sentencing.

He admitted to selling cocaine at the Mont Bleu Casino in Stateline in March 2018.

He was taken into custody on Jan. 19 after he failed a drug test. He was reinstated on his own recognizance with a warning that he could face prison if he uses over the next two months.

■ A Reno man admitted to slapping a 6-year-old Gardnerville Ranchos boy he was watching.

Peyton Bloxton, 59, pleaded guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

He faces a maximum of 364 days in jail on the charge. In order to be eligible for probation, he must undergo an evaluation to determine that he is not at risk to re-offend. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 6.