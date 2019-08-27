Four ounces of meth gets man 10 years in prison

A Carson City man who admitted selling 4 ounces of methamphetamine, in addition to rocks and salt, was sentenced to 4-10 years in prison.

Daniel Waldo Martinez, 32, admitted to selling the methamphetamine and in subsequent transactions, rocks and salt, because he couldn’t get more of the drug.

With only a misdemeanor on his record, District Judge Tod Young asked him how he came to be in possession of so much methamphetamine.

He said he fell in with a bad crowd and someone gave him the almost 4 ounces of methamphetamine to sell.

“He has only spent seven days in jail in his whole life,” Defense attorney Maria Pence said. “He became depressed when his marriage broke up and he was desperate to do something to get money for his mom.”

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped two counts of fraud and an enhancement for selling drugs near a public park.

He was arrested on April 11 and faced a maximum sentence of 6-15 years in prison.

However, Young said he felt the sentence was excessive given Martinez’ record.

“This was a lot of methamphetamine to get for his first time,” Young said. “I believe he sold rocks and salt because he didn’t have access to more methamphetamine. I don’t think he is a professional drug dealer.”

■ A California man was received simultaneous suspended 1-4-year prison sentences on Monday after he admitted to having 49 grams of cocaine and a firearm during a 2017 altercation at Stateline.

Raul Villalvazoalcala, 35, pleaded guilty to trafficking in cocaine and possession of a firearm by a known drug user.

He was arrested Aug. 26, 2017, after he fired the handgun when two drug store workers on break tried to intervene when they saw him punching his girlfriend.

The handgun was found in the back seat of Villalvazoalcala’s vehicle along with the cocaine.

Both the defense and prosecutors recommended probation based on Villalvazoalcala’s record, though prosecutor Ric Casper sought an underlying sentence of 19-48 months on each count running consecutively.

Defense attorney Maria Pence asked that District Judge Tom Gregory sentence Villalvazoalcala to concurrent terms.

Pence said that over the past two years, Villalvazoalcala has opened a business in California. In the two years he has been out on bail, he’s never missed a hearing or had a violation, Pence said.

■ A woman could face revocation of her drug diversion in Storey County after she admitted on Monday to a count of trafficking.

Vanessa Yescas Flores, 29, pleaded guilty to having a half-ounce of methamphetamine when she was pulled over on July 30.

She only had a learner’s permit. A K-9 was brought to sniff the vehicle and the drugs were found.

Yescas Flores faces up to 1-6 years in prison and a $50,000 fine at her sentenced on Oct. 20. She is not eligible for probation.

■ A South Lake Tahoe woman admitted to one count of trafficking 4-14 grams of heroin.

Angelina M. Froberg, 34, was arrested on a warrant and an alternative sentencing violation on June 15 when she was found in possession of methamphetamine.

She faces up to six years in prison and a $50,000 fine, though prosecutors will recommend 1-3 years at her Oct. 15 sentencing.

■ A California man denying a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance will remain in custody on $25,000 bail.

John William Wood, 52, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday to confirm an Oct. 9-11 trial date.

Wood, who can barely walk on his own, has a criminal record dating back to 2009, according to prosecutor Erik Levin.

He was stopped by NHP troopers after they received a report of a reckless driver in a gray Toyota Camry. He was stopped in Stateline where he was taken into custody after he failed a field sobriety test.

Troopers allegedly found 25.2 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket. Should he be convicted he faces 1-6 years in prison.