Four held in Topaz Ranch confrontation

Four Carson City residents were arrested on Sunday night after a woman allegedly entered a Topaz Ranch Estates home claiming she was owed money waving a pistol around.

According to court documents, Antoinette Scardamalgia Aguilar-Turtle, 55, arrived at a home on Limestone Road on Sunday evening. The resident knew her and invited her in.

According to the sheriff’s report, the resident told deputies Aguilar-Turtle was talking about being owed money by a Tennessee relative of a resident.

The resident told deputies she took a pistol out and pointed it at his chest. A fourth resident arrived and saw three men waiting in a pickup, saying they were looking for Aguilar-Turtle.

The woman went into the home and was followed by the men.

Boyd Turtle is accused of holding a knife on the resident, who received minor injuries in the incident.

All four left, but responding deputies spotted the two vehicles, a Toyota sedan and a Ford pickup, and conducted a traffic stop.

Aguilar-Turtle, Boyd Turtle, 54, Travis Rogers, 30, and Eliotte Shoshone, 28, appeared in custody in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

She told Judge Tom Perkins, filling in for East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones, that the three men were there to stop her. She denied she had a firearm.

Maria Pence was appointed to represent her. Matthew Ence was appointed to represent Shoshone. Mathew Work was appointed to represent Turtle and Kris Brown was appointed to represent Rogers.

Rogers and Shoshone are facing burglary and possession of a dangerous weapon charges. Their bail was reduced to $2,500 cash or bond.

A June 21 preliminary hearing was set in all four cases.