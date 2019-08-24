Former coach faces hearing in lewdness case

A former volleyball coach accused of having an affair with a teenage player is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in November.

Gardnerville resident Richard Jenkins, 47, was ordered to return to East Fork Justice Court for a hearing on Oct. 18 in preparation for a Nov. 1 preliminary hearing.

At the preliminary hearing, prosecutors must present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that it could have been committed by the accused.

The justice of the peace could dismiss the charges, or bind the accused over for proceedings in district court.

Jenkins is facing four counts of lewdness with a minor under the age of 16. All four counts are related to a single victim.