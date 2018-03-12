Former cafe manager admits theft charge

A Reno man faces the possibility of prison after admitting he took money from his employer.

William Esbit Jr., 41, was the manager of the American River Café at Harrah's Casino in Stateline.

He pleaded guilty to felony theft after he allegedly pocketed more than $2,000 between April 21 and May 20, 2017.

Under a plea agreement Esbit, agreed to make $2,400 in restitution. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors said they would recommend a suspended 12-36 month prison sentence.

Theft is a C felony and carries a sentence of up to five years and a $10,000 fine.

Esbit was released on his own recognizance after he said he couldn't afford the $1,000 bail in the case. He had been in custody since being arrested Feb. 17 on a warrant. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7.

■ A Carson City man is seeking to avoid a mandatory prison sentence for felony driving under the influence.

Caleb B. Richey, 30, pleaded guilty to DUI with two priors and possession of cocaine.

Under Nevada law, a third conviction for DUI in seven years carries a mandatory prison sentence of up to six years.

However, Richey's attorney, Derrick Lopez, said he intends to seek diversion to drug court for the DUI charge. The possession charge carries mandatory probation in most cases.

Prosecutors won't oppose either recommendation.

Richey was arrested Feb. 1 on Kingsbury Grade after he was found sitting in his vehicle in a driveway. The deputy also found a bag of powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Richey, who has been in custody since his arrest, was ordered released on his own recognizance with the conditions that he start DUI court. His sentencing was set for May 14.

■ A $5,000 warrant was issued for the arrest of a Gardnerville woman after she failed to appear in court on Monday.

Cassandra B. Robertson, 20, is facing a violation for allegedly testing positive for methamphetamine.

Attorney Maria Pence said she'd heard Robertson was in the Lake Tahoe area. She asked District Judge Tom Gregory to issued a show cause order to give Robertson an opportunity to show up on her own.

"It appears she suffered a relapse, according to the violation report," Pence said.

However, Gregory followed Erik Levin's request for the bench warrant.

Robertson is on diversion on a gross misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit theft. She was arrested Sept. 7, 2017, after entering a home through a dog door and allegedly drinking a bottle and a half of wine.

This would be Robertson's second violation of her diversion since her sentencing.

■ A Carson City man admitted to gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools after he was arrested trying to leave the Topsy Walmart with an Xbox.

Matthew R. Sorensen, 28, was arrested Feb. 14 with a tool to demagnetize tags and a ceramic knife.

He was released on his own recognizance pending a May 7 sentencing hearing. He faces up to 364 days in jail.

■ A California man admitted two counts of possession of a controlled substance in District Court on Monday.

Jeffrey Curtis, 40, faces up to four years in prison on each count, though possession generally carries mandatory probation.

Curtis' attorney said Curtis mixed up the dates for his appearance, explaining his failure to show up in court last week.