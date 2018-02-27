Five pounds of pot leads to felony arrest

A Gardnerville Ranchos man faces multiple felony drug counts after he was arrested Sunday evening.

Andrew W. Riley, 33, was pulled over on Highway 395 north of Holbrook Junction after a deputy said he spotted a Chevrolet Tahoe swerving in the lane at about 6:45 p.m.

According to court documents, the deputy said he could smell marijuana smoke in the vehicle.

Riley told him there was some marijuana in the vehicle. When he looked, the deputy found three garbage bags weighing 5 pounds. Riley also allegedly had three prescriptions for narcotics that were not in his name.

While possession of an ounce or less of marijuana is legal in Nevada, large amounts can result in a felony.

A Ruhenstroth couple was taken into custody on Friday morning on drug charges.

Raymond and Lisa Garrison were arrested after deputies received a report they were using methamphetamine.

When contacted, Lisa Garrison, 49, allegedly led deputies to the couple's stash. Raymond Garrison, 42, came into the house from the back yard a short time later.

They were both booked into jail and posted a $5,643 bond.

They are scheduled to return to East Fork Justice Court on May 14.

A Pacific Grove man was arrested at Stateline just after midnight Saturday for trespassing and struggling with deputies.

Jacob Roe, 33, was booked into Douglas County Jail.

He faces proceedings in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

A Johnson Lane man was taken into custody on Feb. 21 on three East Fork warrants for drug sales.

Don N. Richey Jr., 48, was wanted on charges of possession of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and trafficking, according to court documents.

A deputy was looking for Richey 5:10 p.m. in the neighborhood when he spotted him near Wildhorse. He was taken into custody without incident.

Richey allegedly sold drugs in April and November of last year.

A March 28 East Fork Justice Court date was set on Friday.

A Carson City man was taken into custody early Thursday morning on charges of sales of a controlled substance and sales of an imitation controlled substance.

Andrey G. Griffiths, 20, faces charges in connection with drug sales in December 2016 and February 2017.

He was booked into Douglas County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

A South Lake Tahoe woman was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance in Stateline on Thursday night.

Tracey R. Megenhardt, 46, was booked into Douglas County Jail at 9:56 p.m.