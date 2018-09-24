Fish Springs man admits breaking woman’s bones

An Oct. 16 jury trial was vacated on Monday after a Fish Springs man admitted to a count of battery with substantial bodily harm.

Thomas Sims, 52, admitted he broke a woman's arm and her pelvis between Nov. 1, 2017 and Jan. 14, 2018.

He faces a maximum sentence of 12-60 months in prison. He could also receive probation.

His sentencing date was set for Nov. 19.

Sims was arrested Jan. 14 after deputies received information from the victim who begged for help. She testified that her arm and pelvis were broken during a Thanksgiving 2017 altercation at Sierra Spirit Ranch.

■ A 10-year-old felony driving under the influence case came back to bite a Carson City woman, who faces 2-15 years in prison.

Cassandra Patten, 38, was told on Monday she will end up going to prison on the charge.

She was arrested for driving under the influence after being pulled over for speeding on Highway 50 at Lake Tahoe on Nov. 23, 2017. According to court documents, she admitted to drinking. A preliminary breath test revealed she had a .144 blood alcohol content.

Patten was previously convicted of a felony instance of driving under the influence in Carson City on Aug. 4, 2008.

Under Nevada law, any subsequent instance of driving under the influence after receiving a felony carries a mandatory prison sentence, even if the offender successfully completed DUI court.

Attorney Bill Cole asked that sentencing be set out longer than usual due to his client's pregnancy.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.

■ A man who admitted embezzling thousands of dollars from the Lake Tahoe Cinnabon is hoping to receive a deferred sentence.

William J. Weldy, 34, faces up to 10 years in prison after he admitted to a count of felony embezzlement on Monday.

The charge also carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and he would have to make restitution.

Weldy worked as a manager at the business until November 2017 when the owners realized deposits weren't lining up with income.

They told investigators that $28,000 came up missing between December 2016 and 2017.

Weldy appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday

According to court documents, Weldy told investigators that he had a methamphetamine habit.

If he's granted a drug deferment, and he's successful, the charge could be reduced or dismissed if he successfully made restitution.