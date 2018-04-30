Fernley man sentenced in vehicle death

A Fernley man was given 60 days in jail after he was convicted of a misdemeanor in the death of a toddler in a January 2017 collision.

David R. Neese Jr., 54, was convicted of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in East Fork Justice Court on Thursday.

Neese failed to stop as he was coming up on the traffic signal at Johnson Lane and Highway 395, rear-ending the Honda Fit where 21-month-old Ava Gray was riding.

Ava received a head injury when she struck the back of the front seat in the collision.

Neese was the driver of a Chevrolet 3500 work truck towing a trailer was northbound when it failed to slow for traffic ahead, striking the rear of a Nissan on Jan. 17.

The Nissan was pushed out of the way by the force of the collision.

The pickup then collided with the rear of a Honda Fit that was stopped in the left lane.

Ava's grandmother, who was driving the Fit, testified that she tried to get out of the pickup's way, but there was no where for her to go.

Supporters raised $9,680 on Go Fund Me page for Ava Gray, who died Jan 19, 2017, as a result of injuries received in the collision.

Neese was ordered to report for jail on Sept. 1. That could be held in abeyance should he appeal the conviction.