Fatal hit and run remains unresolved

A year after his body was found lying next to Fremont Street after being struck by a vehicle, Roberto Palomar-Espinoza's aunt wrote him a letter expressing her grief at his loss.

"It has been a year since we received the news of your death," Maria Prado Espinosa wrote in her letter. "Your death was a senseless act. It didn't make sense a year ago, and it doesn't make sense now."

Palomar-Espinoza, 21, was walking home from a party early on the morning of July 1, 2017, when he was struck by a vehicle.

His body was found by deputies in the roadway with significant physical trauma, according to a statement issued at the time.

"There are a lot of things that we don't know; we don't know why 'your friends' let you walk alone in the middle of the night, we don't know why no one saw you," she wrote in the letter she knew he would never read. "We don't know why (whomever)killed you didn't stop and we don't know why they are keeping this crime a secret. We don't know why no one is talking."

The Nevada Highway Patrol is the lead agency in the case, but Douglas County Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said there is nothing new in the investigation.

Palomar-Espinoza graduated from Aspire Academy High School in 2015.

HE was the only child of Roberto Palomar and Catalina Espinoza. His father preceded him in death in April 2014.

In her letter to Roberto, Prado Espinosa said his family is still trying to come to terms with his death.

"Your mother is inconsolable; we are all heartbroken," she wrote. "The news of your death shook us to the core. It didn't make sense a year ago, and it doesn't make sense now. We all go to your house hoping to see you and then we remember that you are no longer there. You are a piece of us that is missing, and we don't know how to function correctly without you."

Anyone with information may contact Douglas County Investigator Leland Love at 782-6299 or llove@douglasnv.us, or Trooper Doug Hildebrand at 775-687-9717 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us, regarding case No. 170700025. Callers may also contact Secret Witness at 782-7463.