Family seeks help after vehicle stolen

A Minden woman's car was stolen while she was helping her son sell Boy Scout popcorn in front of the Topsy WalMart.

Shandra Morgan's keys were behind the booth set up for the sale, when someone snagged them and took off with her car on Sept. 23.

"Her son William was selling popcorn when they were targeted," Morgan's daughter Lexi Grace Hale said.

The 7-year-old boy's scholarship money from the popcorn sales was stolen, along with school tablets, work supplies, cell phones and personal information, Hale said.

"With damage to the car, items stolen and Boy Scout losses this family is in need of some financial support, they are also investing in more safety measures for their home and vehicles as the suspect has not been found and has personal information," Hale said.

Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ron Elges said the vehicle was recovered on Sept. 26.

A go fund me account has been established to help Morgan and her family recover from the theft at https://www.gofundme.com/replacing-a-familys-stolen-items?member=865220