Facebook post leads to recovery of stolen motorcycle, firearms

The arrest of a man on a motorcycle reported stolen and three firearms came thanks to a check on Facebook.

Jesse Louis Martinez, 29, was taken into custody after being stopped on Highway 88 around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

According to court documents, deputies checked on Martinez a short time prior when he was parked along Highway 88 just north of the roundabout.

The motorcycle, which was reported stolen to Reno Police on Tuesday, had yet to be entered into the national database.

However, after finding the registration came back to someone older than Martinez appeared to be, the deputy used his in-vehicle computer to check the owner’s Facebook page.

Not only did the photo not match Martinez, but the owner actually said his black Harley Davidson had been stolen the day before.

Deputies waited for Martinez to drive north and stopped him for driving 55 in the 45 mph zone.

That’s when they found three firearms wrapped in a poncho between the Harley’s saddlebags and the frame.

After being taken into custody, deputies found several Western belt buckles in his jacket pocket, that one of them recognized as belonging to a home just north of Centerville.

Deputies responded to the home at 1040 Highway 88 and found the door had been kicked in.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court Friday on charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.

A background check revealed he is wanted in Texas, Oklahoma and Las Vegas on burglary charges, according to court documents.

The owner of the motorcycle thanked the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department for recovering his property, which was returned on Wednesday.