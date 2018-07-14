Evaluation sought in lewdness case

A Gardnerville man who is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl will undergo a risk assessment.

Bail for Jaccob Howell, 19, was lowered to $1,000 under condition he not be alone with anyone under the age of 18.

Howell was arrested last week for lewdness with a minor, a felony that carries a life sentence if convicted.

Attorney Kris Brown acknowledged the serious nature of the accusation, but said it was consensual despite being age inappropriate. Howell was 18 when the offense was committed in June 2017.

Brown said Howell has family in the Valley and grew up here. He was aware of the investigation, which took several months, and did not attempt to avoid prosecution by fleeing.

■ Felony charges are set to be dismissed on Monday in the case of a 25-year-old man, who was accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Jobrontae Xavier Warner admitted two charges of domestic battery and violating a restraining order in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday. On May 22, the victim said Warner pushed her onto a couch with a fireplace hatchet and threatened to "split her open."

■ A man accused of raiding the Ulta Beauty Store in Carson Valley Plaza waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday and will go to District Court.

R'Mani Minard, 24, is facing charges of theft, burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime in connection with the theft of 37 bottles of men's cologne.

Minard is believed to be a member of the infamous Bay Area "Rainbow Crew," a shoplifting gang that raided exclusive stores three years ago.

■ A Carson City woman was taken into custody on Tuesday morning at the Topsy Walmart

Danielle Pulsifer, 56, was turned over to Carson authorities on Wednesday on a warrant for exploiting an old or vulnerable person. Bail was set at $10,000.