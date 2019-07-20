Eluding case due in district court next week

A man and woman involved in a July 1 pursuit around Carson Valley are scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Ronnie Demone Crawford Jr. and Tasheena Savage are facing felony charges in connection with the chase which reached more than 120 mph on Highway 395 and 60 mph on County Road through Minden.

On Tuesday, Crawford, 42, nor Savage, 34, are expected to deny the multiple felony charges against them and have their attorneys confirmed.

They were bound over in East Fork Justice Court after a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Crawford was a suspect in a June 30 shooting in Reno. He was a passenger in a Dodge Challenger when spotted by an NHP trooper at the intersection of Interstate 580 and Carson Street.

The trooper said Savage was driving. According to court documents, she accelerated onto Highway 395 southbound and was doing close to 125 mph through northern Carson Valley.

The Challenger turned onto Airport Road and Savage allegedly got out, and Crawford took the wheel.

He was pursued in a zigzag that took him through residential Minden, downtown Gardnerville, the Ranchos, Foothill. Crawford was behind the wheel when he crossed Highway 88 onto Dressler Lane and reportedly took flight into a field of tall grass where he was apprehended.

■ A Sept. 20 preliminary hearing has been confirmed for a former Minden resident who is denying charges he blackmailed a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him.

Jason Bahr, 45, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday with his attorney Joe Laub.

Bahr turned himself in on a warrant in January issued out of the court, charging him with three counts of sexual assault on a person under the age of 16, a Class A felony.

He is currently living in Lincoln, Calif.

■ A Pleasant Valley man denied drug trafficking charges on Wednesday and will return for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 13.

Anthony E. Valdez, 32, was taken into Douglas County custody on Nov. 2, 2018.

■ A Carson City woman waived a preliminary hearing and is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Aug. 5.

Anne M. Spiker, 36, is accused of selling 14 grams of the drug on Dec. 18, 2018, and 7.2 grams on Dec. 11, 2018. She was arrested on a warrant in Carson City on March 6.

She was taken into custody for violating her bail conditions on April 3.

■ An Indian Hills man is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Aug. 6.

Rafael J. Casarez, 40, was taken into custody near his home 4:16 p.m. July 1.

He was arrested on a warrant issued in connection with a Jan. 30 sales charge allegedly involving 3.2 grams of cocaine.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man changed his plea Monday on a charge of possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission.

Aaron P. Candee, 31, faces 1-4 years in prison and an up to $5,000 fine on the felony charge. Candee is accused of running up $800 on a credit card he obtained from someone he lived with for five weeks.

He has been in custody since he was arrested at a Minden casino April 20.

Candee is also facing a felony charge in Carson City and a warrant out of Washoe County.

He is being held in lieu of $1,000 cash.

■ A Lake Tahoe man admitted Tuesday to possession of methamphetamine.

Michael H. Horny, 61, faces up to four years in prison in connection with his June 7 arrest at Stateline.

He was ordered to return for sentencing on Aug. 20.

■ More than four years after her initial arrest for possession of .45 grams of methamphetamine, a Carson Valley woman was dishonorably discharged from probation.

Fern K. Carrette, 50, failed to report to probation officers in February 2019 prompting a violation.

She has been in custody for several months since her arrest in Reno.

Carrette was sentenced in January 2017 to 12-30 months for possession of a controlled substance.

With the time she’s spent in jail already, her attorney estimated she would spend at most a few months in prison before she was released.