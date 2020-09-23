East Fork Fire Marshal arrested in DUI

East Fork Fire District Marshal Amy Ray was arrested for driving under the influence in Calaveras County over the Labor Day weekend.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Tobias Hutzler, the CHP and sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Ottawa Drive off Highway 4 around midnight Sept. 5.

Officers contacted the driver, Amy Lynne Ray Solaro, and she showed signs of having consumed alcohol, Hutzler related from the report.

A field sobriety test was conducted and officers took her into custody.

“There was no incident, and no one was injured,” Hutzler said.

Ray was charged with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher.

Both charges are misdemeanors and either could be dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

California law differs from Nevada’s, but includes a possible six-month to three-year driver’s license suspension, completion of DUI school and installation of an interlock device are all possible penalties under California law.

East Fork Fire Chief Tod Carlini said the district is aware of the arrest, but could not discuss the issue due to personnel confidentiality.

The Record-Courier has emailed Ray.

Ray was appointed East Fork deputy fire chief and fire marshal on Sept. 7, 2019.

She is the former fire marshal of Tracy, Calif., but has spent most of her 20-plus years in the fire service in Nevada.