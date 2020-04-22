DUI nets prison sentence

A Californian with a long history of driving under the influence was sentenced to 4-10 years in prison.

Darrin Lewis Kellogg, 54, has two previous felony convictions for driving under the influence in California.

On Sept. 30, 2019, he was arrested after a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper clocked him at 74 mph on Highway 50 through Glenbrook.

According to the report, he pulled over and attempted to switch seats with his elderly father. Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said Kellogg had a .197 blood alcohol content when he was arrested.

Kellogg told District Judge Tom Gregory that his decision to drive was made while he was intoxicated.

Defense attorney Maria Pence argued for the minimum sentence of 2-6 years. In Nevada a subsequent felony DUI is punishable by a mandatory prison sentence of up to 15 years.

“It has taken him a really long time to figure out he is an alcoholic,” she said. “He has finally figured that out.”

District Judge Tom Gregory said one of the reasons the penalties are so high for repeated instances of driving under the influence is because drunk drivers are dangerous.

“Because of your repetitive DUIs you are a huge threat to society,” Gregory said. “I hope the light has gone on and that you are ready to be sober and that you are a person who can’t have alcohol.”

In addition to the prison sentence Kellogg was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and install an interlock device on any vehicle he drives for three years after he is released from prison.