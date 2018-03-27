Drunken driving lands man in prison

A Gardnerville man was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison after he was found guilty of driving under the influence with a prior felony.

Albert J. Yant, 57, was arrested Jan. 12 after he collided with a truck parked at the Topsy Walmart.

Yant had a .225 percent blood alcohol content when he was stopped.

Because he was convicted of a prior felony, he was not eligible for probation or diversion.

The maximum penalty for the charge is 15 years. Yant asked for the minimum, saying he wanted to get out while his mother is still alive.

He was given credit for 74 days time served.

■ A former Minden resident admitted to a drug charge stemming from the 2016 seizure of a half-pound of Ecstasy.

Ryan Lippincott, 22, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday with his attorney David Houston.

He faces up to six years in prison, but is also eligible for probation.

He was arrested Oct. 20, 2016, after a package addressed to him was intercepted by the Department of Homeland Security in Chicago.

After being alerted to the package, a controlled delivery was conducted that resulted in Lippincott's arrest.

He is scheduled for sentencing on May 21.

■ A San Diego, Calif., man admitted to a felony charge of driving under the influence.

Robert J. Hartman, 29, is seeking diversion from the charge. If he is accepted to DUI Court, and is successful, the charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

However if he fails, he would face sentencing for a felony. Nevada DUI law requires a prison sentence.

■ An Indian Hills woman admitted to possession of a controlled substance in district court on Monday.

Stephanie Collins, 40, faces up to 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, but she is also eligible for probation. In Collins' case probation is not mandatory.

She was ordered to return for sentencing on June 4.