Drunken driver will await sentencing in jail

While a Gardnerville man facing up to 15 years in prison for DUI knew he was going to be incarcerated, he didn’t think it would be Monday.

Brandon Matthew Sortor, 35, was ordered taken into custody after he admitted violating bail conditions by driving on a revoked license.

Sortor admitted a charge of driving under the influence with a prior felony at his arraignment. Prosecutors said he had a .387 blood alcohol content when he was involved in an Oct. 25, 2019, single-vehicle rollover on Centerville between Waterloo and Dresslerville lanes.

He told Nevada Highway Patrol troopers he’d drunk a pint of vodka four hours before the 12:30 p.m. wreck.

Sortor confirmed that he’d graduated from a DUI diversion in Washoe County in February 2016 after he had been convicted of three instances of driving under the influence in seven years in 2012. Because of the diversion program, he was able to reduce the felony to a misdemeanor.

Sortor faces a mandatory 2-15 years in prison at his May 11 sentencing.

He was arrested on Feb. 23 after being pulled over for driving with a license revoked for DUI. Attorney Joey Gilbert said that Sortor was due at East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.