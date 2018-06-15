Drunken bird thief gets 30 days in jail

A woman who admitted to drunkenly stealing a family's pet cockatiel was sentenced to a suspended six-month sentence in jail with 30 days active.

The woman in question said she had a severe issue with alcohol, and was hospitalized twice in relation to her addiction.

In 2017, the bird's owner went to get the cockatiel, Tucker, from his cage to have a morning shower to discover the cage and bird were both missing and the front door was left open.

Tucker was missing for a month, and the family posted flyers offering a $2,000 reward for any information.

Due to the reward, the bird was recovered and the woman turned herself in to authorities.

She was ordered to pay back the family the $2,000, and was given a suspended six-month sentence in the Douglas County jail, with 30 days active. She was allowed to wait to turn herself into jail until after her grandfather's funeral.