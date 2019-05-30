Drug trial could be done Friday

A jury trial in the case of a man accused of ordering three boxes of the drug Ecstasy through the mail is expected to wrap up Friday.

Michael T. Culletto, 35, is accused of having packages containing MDMA mailed to the Stateline Post Office from the Netherlands.

U.S. Postal Inspector Steven Klein testified the Reno office received information from the Department of Homeland Security that a shipment of illegal drugs was headed to the Stateline Post Office.

Klein said postal, state and Douglas authorities set up a controlled pickup to see who would come get the package.

Culletto was a passenger in a Mercedes van that eventually came to fetch the packages, according to a Nevada Division of Investigation detective assigned to the TriNet drug task force when the pickup occurred Sept. 19, 2018.

Marianne Woller testified she watched Culletto walk into the post office and come out with what looked like a package receipt.

The driver, Sean A. Robinson, 29, admitted in April that he picked up the three packages of the drug.

Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced July 22 on a count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

The jury of 10 women and four men was selected on Tuesday morning and heard a full slate of witnesses testify.