Drug smuggler admits to Tahoe gift shop theft charges

A woman caught smuggling methamphetamine into jail admitted to the charges of possession of a controlled substance and grand larceny in District Judge Tod Young's court Tuesday.

Dusty Greenlee, 33, was arrested March 24 after being caught shoplifting from Harvey's in Stateline. She had gone into multiple gift shops in a casino with large shopping bags and attempted to make off with over $650 worth in stolen goods. She told police she was stealing the items to sell for rent money.

While out on bail, she was arrested on April 23 for a drug charge. She swallowed a cellophane wrapped ball of methamphetamine, and passed it in jail the next day. After attempting to wash it down the drain in the shower, which failed, she hid it on her person and was caught by deputies later that evening.

For the charge of possession, she faces a maximum of 48 months in prison and a $5,000 fine, and for the grand larceny she faces 12-60 months and a $10,000 fine.

She is also facing a charge of petite larceny in the Tahoe Township Justice Court.

She is not allowed bail on these charges, but pleaded with Young to allow her out of custody so she could attend AA meetings, go to church, and attend her child's graduation. She also said she had bone cancer, and had missed multiple appointments before being taken into custody.

"This is the first time I've been sober since I was 10-years-old," Greenlee told the court, "and I'd like to make a better life for myself now."

Young denied her request, stating he wanted her to continue being sober before re-entering society, for her own safety as well as the safety of the community.

Her sentencing hearing is set for June 26.

A man facing a third offense DUI and reckless driving had his case continued until June.

Joshua J. Weimer, 36, was arrested after a wellness check was requested from a friend who had received "farewell" text messages from Weimer.

After deputies searched for him, they saw his wife's car on a dirt road, and decided to follow her. They then spotted Weimer's green Toyota pickup, which took off in a cloud of dust.

Deputies followed behind for some time, and reported he was driving erratically, blowing through stop signs, and speeding at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

At one point, Weimer drove into oncoming traffic once a white SUV came into view. The other vehicle had to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision. Deputies reported they believed it was intentional.

He denied being suicidal to deputies, and on a search of his vehicle they found nine alprazolam pills in a baggie without a prescription.

His previous DUIs occurred in 2005 and 2008, and he admitted to both in 2015.

His arraignment hearing was continued until June 5.

A woman who admitted to possession of methamphetamine stated she wasn't sure if she wanted to go to drug court, after signing a plea deal.

Peggy Gomez, 47, was arrested during a traffic stop by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies, and it was found she had a warrant out for her arrest.

They then found methamphetamine in her bra. She was attending Step 2 in Reno, until there was an "altercation."

She signed a plea agreement with the state, which listed as part of the deal was that she attend drug court.

However, Gomez stated she hadn't decided yet if she wanted to do it.

She faces a maximum of 48 months and a $5,000 fine.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 17.