Drug seller warned to stop using

A 44-year-old man who admitted to sales of methamphetamine and cocaine was warned to stop using or he could lose the plea deal he’d entered with prosecutors.

Jeffrey Alan Gross pleaded guilty to one count of sales of a controlled substance on Monday.

He faces up to six years in prison and a $20,000 fine in connection with a Nov. 1, 2018, drug sale. He could also receive probation. As part of the agreement he won’t seek diversion.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said Gross has violated bail conditions up to four times by failing drug tests, most recently on July 26. He admitted to using methamphetamine both times.

District Judge Tom Gregory pointed out that now Gross has admitted to the charges, there’s no requirement he be released on bail.

■ A Sacramento man admitted to a charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale on Monday.

Gregory Spears, 58, faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine when he is sentenced on Sept. 23.

He was arrested April 27 in Stateline when a search revealed 20 1-gram packets of cocaine.

He was bound over in Tahoe Township Justice Court on June 4.

■ A man who was arrested with Ecstasy on July 2 admitted to one count of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Daniel Eggers Jr., 20, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

Eggers was pulled over for doing 50 mph in a 25 mph zone July 2.

Under the conditions of a plea deal, Eggers will have to forfeit $3,000 and is not allowed to seek diversion.

Defense attorney Matthew Ence said Eggers didn’t intend to sell the drugs but that the plea was based on the amounts he possessed.

He faces up to 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine when he’s sentenced Sept. 23.

■ A Pine Nut resident could have a felony charge dismissed after he was granted a diversion for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Luke Reeves, 39, was arrested April 19 after it was reported someone matching his description was smoking drugs in the Lampe Park parking lot.

He was pulled over in downtown Gardnerville. A search of his vehicle revealed 5.4 grams of black tar heroin.

He told District Judge Tom Gregory that alcohol was his drug of choice, though he admitted to using heroin and cocaine.

“I have an addictive personality and alcohol is what starts the fire,” he said.

He was ordered to participate in Western Regional Drug Court. His felony sentence will be deferred for up to three years. If successful, the charge would be dismissed. If he fails, he could face 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

■ A woman who attacked a deputy during a New Year’s Eve scuffle in Stateline was ordered to spend five weekends in jail after she admitted to one count of battery on a peace officer.

Ashley N. Petersen, 25, was convicted of a gross misdemeanor on Monday.

She could have faced up to 364 days in jail and a fine.

Petersen apologized to the deputy, saying she shouldn’t have been drinking while taking anti-anxiety medicine.

■ A $5,000 warrant was issued on Monday to ensure a Gardnerville Ranchos woman who is being held in El Dorado County.

Robyn Tamburini, 34, was arrested and sentenced in a new matter, and isn’t expected to be released from jail until Dec. 31.