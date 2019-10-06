Drug sale leads to prison sentence

An Indian Hills man with a history of felonies was ordered to prison on Tuesday.

Rafael J. Casarez, 40, was sentenced to serve 19-48 months in prison and remanded into the custody.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said Casarez was convicted of three prior felonies.

That includes a conviction for possession of methamphetamine in Douglas County District Court in January 2014. The Nevada Department of Corrections lists a 2011 sentencing date for obtaining money under false pretenses, which saw him sentenced to 19-48 months.

“This is not a case where he was supporting an addiction by selling drugs,” Mazza said. “He denies any addiction. He was selling for financial gain.”

Casarez was booked in July in connection with a Jan. 30 drug sale involving 3.2 grams of cocaine that occurred in downtown Minden. He waived his preliminary hearing in August.

Defense attorney Matthew Ence sought a suspended sentence for his client.

“I’m not asking forgiveness for what I did, I’m just asking for a fair sentence,” Casarez said.

■ A Gardnerville man was granted a deferred sentencing after he admitted to one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Cade Ball, 19, faces up to six years in prison if he violates the conditions of his deferral.

He was arrested in April after he cocked a firearm while angry with his parents, prompting them to flee their home.

Should Ball complete his four-year deferral, he will be able to withdraw his guilty plea and the felony will be dropped.

“A felony conviction is a severe consequence for a young man,” District Judge Tod Young said.

■ It may be a while before Douglas authorities are able to collect the $438 Clinton A. Neely owes.

Neely was ordered to appear in court two weeks after his release in prison, which occurred in July. Probation authorities said he was arrested in the Las Vegas office on a warrant out of Cedar City, Utah. Neely was sent to prison last year after he failed Western Nevada Regional Drug Court.

■ A man who allegedly made off with a cousin’s vehicle is facing a felony embezzlement charge in Douglas County.

Juan G. Vasquez, 29, was transferred Tuesday to Douglas from Lyon County where he was arrested on a warrant.

According to court documents, Vasquez borrowed a 2003 Expedition and refused to return it.

The vehicle was located by the Nevada Highway Patrol on July 27 with damage to the interior and exterior.

A warrant was issued for Vasquez’ arrest. He is scheduled to appear for court on Wednesday with attorney Ence and an interpreter.

■ A former Carson City man, convicted of burning his own house down in 2013, was transferred to Douglas on Tuesday for allegedly slapping his girlfriend’s grandson. Reno resident Peyton Bloxton, 58, was taken into custody on a warrant issued out of East Fork Justice Court charging him with slapping a 6-year-old boy. He is facing a felony charge of child abuse, according to court documents.

Bloxton admitted hitting the boy, saying the child was jumping on the bed and screaming. He was released on his own recognizance.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender faces a felony drug possession charge.

William Allan Pinkelman, 51, was being sought by deputies after the county was alerted he’d failed to list a new address.

Pinkelman waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Oct. 29.

■ A woman accused of embezzling funds from the Topaz Ranch Estates Family Dollar store waived her preliminary hearing on Wednesday and will go to Douglas County District Court on Oct. 29.

Sandra Wages, 35, allegedly failed to deposit the store’s receipts over a weekend.

She was arrested after the store filed a complaint in July.

■ A 35-year-old man waived his preliminary hearing on a felony drug charge on Wednesday.

Casey Sean White, 35, appeared in East Fork Justice Court

White is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Oct. 15.