Drug dealers sent to prison

Two admitted drug dealers with criminal records were sentenced to up to four years in prison each on Tuesday.

Minden resident Joshua Edwards, 32, admitted to selling heroin within 500 feet of an elementary school.

While Carson City resident Wilfred Brazeau, 51, admitted selling a half ounce of methamphetamine.

District Judge Tod Young gave Edwards credit for 132 days in jail for the charge which carries a mandatory prison sentence.

However, the judge pointed out this was Edwards' fourth felony conviction.

"I knew what I was doing," he said in apologizing for the crime. "I plan to go to school and be a barber, but I did the crime and I have to do the time."

Young warned Edwards that if he is convicted of another felony he could face life in prison as a habitual felon.

"You need to seek help before officers of the law seek you," Young said in sentencing Edwards to 18-48 months in prison.

Edwards, 32, is accused of selling 5.6 grams of heroin on Feb. 9.

Brazeau was sentenced to 12-48 months in prison on a charge of sales of a controlled substance.

Attorney Matthew Ence asked Young to give Brazeau a suspended sentence in the case.

Brazeau had a prior felony where he was sent to prison after he violated his probation, and ended up back in prison after he violated his parole, prosecutor Tina Russom said.

A warrant had to be issued for Brazeau's arrest after he failed to appear in East Fork Justice Court, which she argued indicated he was a poor risk for probation.

Brazeau said if he were on probation, he would get treatment and that he had the prospect of a job.

"Every day of your life has been an opportunity to seek treatment," Young told him. "If you didn't take advantage of it, then that's up to you."