Drug court drop-out back in jail

A Gardnerville Ranchos man, who was permitted to participate in a diversion program, was returned to Douglas County on Friday for failure to appear in court.

Richard Gomes, 39, admitted in February that he had methamphetamine when he was arrested on Sept. 14, 2018.

Gomes previously dropped out of Western Nevada Regional Drug Court. Most drug possession cases carry mandatory probation, but Gomes has a previous similar conviction from 2016.

■ A Dresslerville man was taken into custody late Tuesday night on a fugitive warrant out of California.

David E. Bennett, 33, was taken into custody by Washoe Tribal Police and booked into Douglas County Jail at around 11:30 p.m.

■ A Reno man was taken into custody late Saturday night on a parole hold.

Recommended Stories For You

Theodore B. Elisarraras, 37, was taken into custody in downtown Minden at 10:20 p.m.

Elissarras has a decade-long history of theft convictions, having been sentenced in 2007, 2011 and most recently in 2017 for possession of stolen property

He was paroled from an 18-60 month sentence in May 2018, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man was ordered to stay out of the Walmart on Monday.

Brandon M. Newberg, 35, denied a shoplifting charge in East Fork Justice Court. He was taken into custody on Sunday at the Grant Walmart.

Newberg told East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones he'd talked to parole and probation before court and that he would be released from a probation hold.

Newberg was convicted of attempted burglary in Carson City in 2017 and sentenced to 12-36 months in prison.