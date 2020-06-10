Driving off with deputy leads to 6-15 years

Maddox



An Indian Hills woman who drove off as a deputy tried to turn off her car was sentenced to 6-15 years in prison on Tuesday.

Kimberly Ann Maddox, 35, admitted to drug trafficking and failure to stop at a crash causing injury charges stemming from incidents in June and August 2019.

She received 2-5 years for the trafficking charge, something she’d previously been convicted of in 2006.

District Judge Tod Young sentenced her to 4-10 years for the collision that occurred on Aug. 30, 2019.

Young said she was lucky she didn’t kill the deputy as she sped off during a traffic stop.

“You were dragging him with your car,” Young said. “If he’d gone under your vehicle you would have run right over him.”

He ordered that the two sentences be served consecutively.

Maddox was arrested June 21, 2019, at the Mica Chevron after a drug dog detected more than an ounce of methamphetamine and 3.4 grams of heroin. She was released and then on Aug. 30, 2019, she was spotted in a white BMW making what appeared to be a drug transaction in Indian Hills.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors did not pursue a charge where she hit a Minden woman in the face on July 7, 2019.

Maddox served consecutive prison sentences for felony driving under the influence in Washoe County.

She was convicted of trafficking after being arrested in 2006 in Carson City and given five years probation. She’d received a dishonorable discharge in 2007 from a felony conviction in Douglas County for being an accessory to a 2005 burglary of the Carson Country Market in Indian Hills.

A California man told a judge that he thought he was in a dream when he led authorities on a chase in a motorhome on Highway 50 and into Carson Valley that left a trail of sparks.

Christopher Debastiani received a suspended 16-48-month prison sentence for attempting to elude a police officer.

Debastiani was given credit for 417 days time served between Douglas County Jail and Lakes Crossing in Sparks.

Debastiani was determined to have mental health issues that resulted in Young ruling he was not competent to aid in his own defense without resorting to medication.

He was ordered to take his medication and to adhere to all laws during his five-year probation.