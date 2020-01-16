Driver in DUI wreck goes to prison

A Lake Tahoe man agreed both he and the people he hit while drunk were lucky someone wasn’t killed.

John Allen McCabe, 50, failed to stop in time at the intersection of Highway 50 and Kingsbury Grade on March 1, 2019, resulting in a three-vehicle collision.

McCabe was sentenced Tuesday to 2-7 years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

“The only reason you’re not a killer is that you got lucky,” District Judge Tod Young said in sentencing McCabe.

Attorney Adam Spicer described McCabe as a man with a “big alcohol problem” who’d had six years sobriety before driving under the influence.

According to court documents, McCabe’s preliminary breath test was .258.

A 30-year-resident of Incline Village, McCabe was a professional chef who’d completed a DUI diversion in Washoe County in 2015. Though that allowed him to avoid a felony conviction for DUI, it remained on his record. Any subsequent instance of DUI is treated as a felony with a mandatory prison term of up to 2-15 years and a mandatory minimum fine of $2,000.

McCabe was remanded to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office for transfer to prison.

■ A Lake Tahoe man faces up to 15 years in prison for what a prosecutor called his 10th instance of driving under the influence.

Darrin Lewis Kellogg, 54, was arrested Sept. 30, 2019, at Highway 50 in Glenbrook.

According to court documents, the Nevada Highway Patrol clocked Kellogg at 74 mph on Highway 50. He pulled into a driveway and swapped seats with his elderly father as the trooper watched.

He admitted both to driving under the influence and that he’d previously been convicted of two previous felony DUIs, one Jan. 12, 2009, in Placer County and another May 11, 2016, in Marin County.

Attorney Maria Pence said Kellogg had just received his 90-day Alcoholics Anonymous chip. She asked that an alcohol detection device be removed, but prosecutor Roger Harada objected, pointing out that Kellogg has a significant history of driving under the influence.

Kellogg’s attorney told District Judge Tom Gregory that he wasn’t currently driving.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 13.

■ A former Carson City woman received a second suspended sentence on Monday after she forged prescriptions in three Nevada counties.

Angela Ann Jeter, 60, received a 12-34-month underlying prison sentence for obtaining a prescription drug by fraudulent means.

She was sentenced to a suspended 12-30-month sentence in Carson City on a similar charge. She is scheduled to be sentenced in Churchill County on Jan. 21.

■ A 40-year-old man received a suspended 18-48-month prison sentence after he admitted to having methamphetamine for sale.

Daniel Schwartz-Martin has a felony drug sales record, but successfully completed his previous probation.

Attorney Kris Brown said that between the time of the Nov. 2018 drug sale and his arrest in April 2019, he’d stopped using drugs and alcohol.

■ A woman who was caught with methamphetamine during a traffic stop received a suspended 12-30-month prison sentence.

Mariah Zeno, 28, has been in custody on the drug charge and a fugitive warrant since Oct. 27, 2019. One of the conditions of her probation is that she take care of the warrant.