Douglas Sheriff’s sergeant expected to recover from Sunday night shooting

Nicholas Berreman

Carson City Sheriff’s Office

A Douglas County Sheriff’s sergeant is recovering at a Reno hospital after being shot three times during a traffic stop late Sunday night.

“I have been to see Sgt. (John) Lenz and his family and we are all extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from the community,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said on Monday. “I am confident that Sgt. Lenz will recover and want to thank the medical staff at Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown for their excellent treatment of John.”

The suspected shooter, Nicholas Berreman, 22, was shot in the right hand and was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center for treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Berreman was then taken into custody of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and is facing multiple felonies.

According to the sheriff’s office, Berreman was spotted in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by Kaela Mae Horse-Berreman, 31.

He had a fugitive warrant out of California and as deputies tried to take him into custody, he shot Lenz three times, hitting him in the chest and face. Lenz’ body armor stopped the shots to his chest, but he was hit on the left side of his face in the cheek.

Carson City Sheriff’s and Nevada Division of Investigation detectives are conducting the investigation into the shooting.

Berreman has a long history of resisting arrest and was convicted of assaulting a police officer with a firearm in Alpine County. He was sentenced to four years in prison in June 2019, but released.

Berremen was booked into the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Jail for battery with deadly weapon on protected person, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, possession of firearm by prohibited person, possession of a firearm by intoxicated person, discharge of a firearm in public and fugitive from Justice. Horse-Berreman was booked into the Carson City Sheriff’s Office for harboring or aiding a felony offender.