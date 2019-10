Two people believed to be involved in a quick change scam at the Round Hill Safeway

Cold case

A man and a woman are being sought in connection with a “quick-change” scam conducted over the summer at the Round Hill Safeway.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released security photos of the pair and is hoping someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Scott Battcher at 782-9905 with any information. Callers should reference case No. 19SO18311.