Douglas probationer in custody for robbery

One of the subjects of a Douglas County drug sweep is being held on robbery charges in Carson City.

Christopher Mendonca, 24, was arrested Sept. 24 after Carson deputies responded to an early morning robbery related to an illegal drug transaction.

Mendonca and Denisse Robles, 26, were arrested later that morning.

Mendonca is being held on charges of robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, battery with a deadly weapon and a warrant out of Douglas County District Court, according to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

Mendonca received a suspended 18-48-month prison sentence in March after he admitted to selling heroin.

He also spent 20 days in jail for contempt after he apparently forged a letter from an employer

A Carson City man wanted by South Lake Tahoe authorities for running from them in August was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Friday

Jose A. Garcia-Perez, 26, was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant related to an early-morning chase that ended on Highway 50 near Martin Drive that occurred on Aug. 4.

Douglas deputies were advised South Lake Tahoe Police were chasing a new gray Subaru into Nevada at about 2 a.m.

As a deputy came out, he saw the Subaru pass by 50 and Kahle drive at 65 mph. The deputy tried to catch up, but the pursuit hit speeds of 90 mph.

The Subaru hit a guardrail near Presbyterian Curve and was empty when officers arrived on scene.

The occupant crossed over the guardrail and fell down a retaining wall. A search using dogs failed to turn up the suspects at the time, but cell phone found in the vehicle rang when Garcia-Perez’ number was called.