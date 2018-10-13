Douglas participates in Joining Forces campaign

With Nevada Day and the holiday season approaching, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office takes on impaired driving by participating in Joining Forces Impaired Driving enforcement campaigns

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and other Nevada law enforcement agencies are making plans to keep the Nevada Day Weekend and holiday season safe and joyous on our state roads and highways by emphasizing the dangers of driving while impaired.

The first campaign begins Oct. 19, and ends on Nov. 4., including Nevada Day weekend. During this time, extra deputies will be dedicated to reducing tragedies caused by people driving while impaired. A similar campaign is scheduled from Dec. 18 through Jan. 1, to include Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces.

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety.