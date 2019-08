Authorities are seeking this man in connection with an Aug. 8 bicycle theft.

secretwitness

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public assistance with an attempt to identify the suspect in a bicycle theft from the Casino Core area in Stateline at around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator K. Freeman at 782-9905 with any information leading to the identity of the subject.

Reference case number 19SO23308