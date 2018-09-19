Woman admits stealing from mother

A Gardnerville woman, who admitted stealing from the elderly mother she was supposed to be caring for, was ordered to stay away from anywhere gambling occurred.

Shari Hines, 49, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday where she admitted to one count of embezzlement.

District Judge Tod Young ordered Hines to stay out of any gaming establishment as part of the conditions of her release pending her Nov. 20 sentencing. She was also ordered to stay away from her mother.

Hines asked if she could go into a convenience store to buy gas. Young told her she could, but that if a deputy spotted her playing the video poker machines she would be arrested and would await sentencing in custody.

As part of a plea agreement with the Nevada Attorney General's Office, prosecutors will recommend 14-35 months in prison. Hines will be ordered to pay $6,225 in restitution and $500 to the state for investigative costs.

She told Young she understood that the maximum penalty for embezzlement is up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Hines had control of her mother's checkbook and ATM card to pay bills, but used the card to make several withdrawals at casinos between January and June 2017.

Hines is free on her own recognizance pending sentencing.

This case was investigated and is being prosecuted by the Attorney General's Financial Fraud Unit.