Douglas connection in Tahoe arrests

A man and woman taken into custody near Emerald Bay on Friday have both had run-ins with Western Nevada authorities.

Alana Blakemore, 21, and Hobie Gregory, 24, were taken into custody on Friday after a car stop north of Vikingsholm parking lot near Emerald Bay, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

Because authorities thought there might be explosives in the gray Mazda, Highway 89 was closed for five hours while the Tahoe-Douglas Bomb Squad responded and checked the vehicle.

Friday’s events started in Douglas County when deputies were alerted by an area task force that the occupants of the Mazda had felony warrants and prior instances of evading law enforcement.

Scanner traffic at the time indicated the FBI was tracking the couple into Stateline.

At around 2 p.m. Douglas County deputies shut down Kingsbury Grade at Foothill Road. However, Blakemore and Gregory turned around and headed back into South Lake Tahoe.

They were followed toward Emerald Bay where a traffic stop was conducted at around 3 p.m. Blakemore got out of the vehicle and dropped a large backpack in the middle of the highway and Gregory took off into the woods toward Lake Tahoe.

Because authorities were told there was a possibility that the couple were carrying explosives, the Tahoe-Douglas Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

While authorities were combing the woods, a driver spotted Gregory hitchhiking near Camp Richardson and saw him catch a ride. The motorist followed to the Y, where South Lake Tahoe Special Weapons and Tactics and police officers responded and were able to find Gregory with the help of store staff.

No explosive device was located at the vehicle, in Gregory’s possession or in the store.

According to the City of South Lake Tahoe, Blakemore was taken to Barton Hospital for eating drugs and a possible overdose.

Blakemore was arrested in connection with a vehicle chase and theft in Jacks Valley in October 2017. The Nevada Appeal reported she was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop in September 2018.

A check with East Fork Justice Court revealed two felony drug charges were dismissed against Blakemore in April.

The Appeal reported Gregory was arrested in the Mexican Dam area in April on a drug possession charge.

Blakemore is being held in El Dorado County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail for obstructing officers.